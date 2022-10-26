The Center for Israel Education will host a contest for third through 12th graders to encourage engagement with Israel@75.
Entries are due by Feb. 15, 2023, and winners will be announced April 20.
Third through fifth graders are to design a commemorative Israel@75 stamp and explain their work in 150 words or less. Sixth through eighth graders are to design a poster like traditional Zionist posters and write 250 words describing the need it identifies. Ninth through 12th graders are to create a museum exhibit showcasing the 75 years of change in the state of Israel through artifacts, images or video clips and explain the exhibit in 500 words.
For more information, visit israeled.org/israel-at-75/contest.