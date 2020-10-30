Jonathan Entin, a David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will present a forum shedding light on the presidential election results and what could be at stake 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 1.
Entin will discuss what could happen come Election Day due to the mass number of absentee and early voting ballots if a candidate prematurely announces a victory, and what steps happen next in national government.
The forum is hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland. For information, visit bit.ly/3m8Rayn.