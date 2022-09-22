Alanna Cooper, the Abba Hillel Silver Chair of Jewish Studies at Case Western Reserve University, will speak about “Remembering Abba Hillel Silver: Messages for the New Year,” Sept. 24 at Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.
Shabbat services will start at 9:15 a.m. and Cooper’s talk will begin at about 11:15. The talk will be followed by a kiddush lunch.
The event is free and open to the public.
For further information, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.