The Coventry Back to School Drive will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 in Coventry Village in Cleveland Heights.
The event will feature over 60 vendors, bounce houses, an animal show, a children’s fashion show, face painting, field day in the park, a school supply and clothes giveaway, free hair braiding and haircuts for students, and more. The vendors’ market, bounce houses, live DJ, barbers/braiders, and Giant Connect 4 and Jenga will be available from 2 to 7 p.m.
The kids’ fashion show and mini-golf will be available from 2 to 4. A bubble show will take place from 2 to 5. Jungle Bob’s animal show and basketball will be available from 4 to 5. Movie in the Park will be screened from 8 to 10.
Volunteers and donations of backpacks, school supplies and clothing are still needed.
To volunteer or donate, contact Ariyana Watson at 216-326-3271.