The second annual Crocker Park Block Party will be held June 12 in partnership with departments from the city of Westlake to offer a fun day with personal safety activities, games, exhibits, demos and more. The event will feature the return of a family favorite, Touch-A-Truck, where attendees can get up close and explore inside Westlake’s police unit cruisers, EMS, Ohio Army National Guard vehicles and more.
In partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, the party will start with the Crocker Bark 5K & 1-mile walk at 9:30 a.m. at Crocker Park’s event venue, Market Square, and take runners and walkers on a route through Westlake. The race welcomes all to participate with their leashed four-legged friends.
Cost is $30 per person and proceeds will benefit the city of Westlake’s K9 unit.
Following the race from 11 to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy the Crocker Park Block Party all throughout Crocker Park featuring fun for the whole family including meet and greets with Westlake Police Department law enforcement officers, SWAT, bomb unit and University Hospital-St. John Westshore; Touch-A-Truck; K-9 demonstrations; live music; chalk zone, face painting, balloon twister, fun with bubbles; The Real Pop Fusion; and vendors and exhibitors. There will be food trucks.
For more information on the event and details on how to sign up for the 5K & 1-Mile walk, visit crockerpark.com/blockparty and follow @CrockerPark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.