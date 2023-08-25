Crocker Park in Westlake has a new security guard named SAM Parker, officially unveiled earlier this month.
SAM, which stands for Secret Agent Man, is an autonomous AI-drive Knightscope robot meant for security enhancement. SAM is focused on security and not an informational tool, according to a news release. There are 12 digital kiosks for those looking for information on the development, directions and details on its stores or restaurants.
The robot provides real time monitoring and proactive responses to potential security incidents. If visitors need to be connected with security, they can hit a button on SAM. SAM has 360-degree video streaming, recording and thermal imaging while moving 2 to 3 miles per hour. This is aimed at deterring potential incidents, ensuring a rapid response to concerns and a safe and welcoming environment.
For more information, visit crockerpark.com/SAM.