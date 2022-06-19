Crocker Park has been named the best kid-friendly shopping area for 2022 by NEO Parent Magazine Choice Awards for creating kid-friendly shopping areas, award-winning attractions and events for families, according to a news release.
The Splash Pad was recognized as one of the best in its category, topping the list of finalists for “Best Pool or Splash Pad.” Other best-in-class attractions at Crocker Park include the Express Train, Green Wall, Fireplace, Checkers Park, Fitness Loop, Face Boards and Crocker Gardens.
“Through daily events and attractions, Crocker Park provides visitors with unique and memorable experiences for the whole family,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in the news release.