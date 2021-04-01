Nails-A-Holic, a full-service nail salon, will open at Crocker Park’s Promenade this year.
The locally-owned nail salon specializes in manicures, pedicures and children’s nail care, and is under construction at 30183 Detroit Road in Westlake, next to Cara’s Boutique.
“We love finding local businesses that have both talent and a passion for their work, and that exactly aligned with Nails-A-Holic,” Lidia Saluan Richani, executive vice president of leasing for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to have them join our longest standing portion of beautiful Crocker Park, The Promenade, where they will be the perfect addition to the dynamic, mixed use space.”