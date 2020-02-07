Crocker Park’s Market Square will host weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 239 Market St. in Westlake.
Casual weddings and vow renewals will be performed and will last about
20 minutes. Registration fee is $50 per couple. Couples who participate will receive a Crocker Park gift package and one couple will win a weekend honeymoon package.
Before arriving, couples should have their Cleveland Municipal Court marriage license. Time slots are first come, first served, so advance registration is required at bit.ly/2QlYjLr. Registrants will be contacted to confirm registration.
Each couple is also allowed to bring guests.