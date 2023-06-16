The inaugural Crooked River Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 and June 18 at Hale Farm & Village at 2686 Oak Hill Road in Bath Township.
The festival allows guests to experience the history of the Cuyahoga River Valley and its communities in the late 18th and early 19th centuries through living history demonstrations, hands-on activities, period collections highlights and special presentations.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 3 to 12.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/43vgx38.