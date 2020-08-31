Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has earned the five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, reinforcing its leadership position as a provider of orthopaedic care.
Two-hundred-and-sixty-six 266 hospitals nationwide out of 3,478 that received a rating during the survey period, attained five-stars, the highest possible rating. Crystal Clinic is one of 11 in Ohio and the only hospital in Summit County to earn the five-star rating.
The rating is based on scores from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, which were collected from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. CMS publishes the star ratings oat medicare.gov/hospitalcompare to help patients when choosing a hospital.
“We recognize that patients have a choice when it comes to their medical care,” said Ronald Suntken, Crystal Clinic’s president and CEO “This five-star rating, coupled with our national Joint Commission certifications and ranking as one of the top-quality hospitals in the country by CareChex/Quantros Analytics, reassures our patients that Crystal Clinic is one of the very best hospitals in the country devoted exclusively to orthopaedic and reconstructive care.”