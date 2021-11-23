Jewish Secular Community will present Todd Nelson, who will discuss “Inside Putin’s Russia: Memory Politics, Stalinism and an Unpredictable Past,” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Nelson is an assistant professor in the political science department at Cleveland State University who spent more than three years living and studying in Russia.
He is the author of “Bringing Stalin Back In: Memory Politics and the Creation of the Useable Past in Putin’s Russia,” published in 2019.
The program will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
To register, visit bit.ly/3qG9ch9.