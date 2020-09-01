Cleveland State University and the University of Akron announced the creation of a joint exploratory working group to consider the possibility of forming of a joined law school.
If the universities’ law schools came together to craft a joint operating model, it would potentially establish the largest law school in Ohio and one of the largest public law schools in the nation, according to an Aug. 27 news release.
The working group is co-chaired by Lee Fisher, dean of CSU’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and C.J. Peters, dean of Akron’s School of Law. Students, faculty, staff and alumni from both law schools, as well as members from both legal communities, will serve as representatives in the working group.
The working group will break down the partnership, from its feasibility, to timeline to key components required for both schools to invest in the new operating model. According to the release, it would create the only law school in the nation to be part of two different urban public research universities.
Fisher, Peters and their team will share recommendations with both university presidents later in the fall. The plan would then move on to the American Bar Association and the state for final approval in 2021.
The formation of the joint exploratory working group received support from both university presidents and boards of trustees.
“The opportunity to work together on something truly special and unique that builds upon our respective track records of academic excellence and student engagement is real,” Harlan Sands, president of CSU, said in the release. “Our collective ability to meet the changing needs and expectations of our legal and business communities in Northeast Ohio is greater if we work together.”
If the idea were to become a reality, law students attending either university could take online or in-person classes at either campus due to the short distance between schools.
“The combined faculty would bring enormous depth and breadth to the school’s curriculum and scholarly output, and its capacity to serve the Northeast Ohio community through clinics, educational programming, pro bono work and legal expertise would be unmatched,” the release said.
Law students attending either school have the opportunity to take a handful of classes at both universities, as Cleveland State and Akron announced they would cross-register eight courses for the fall 2020 semester as a chance to leverage both law schools’ curricular strengths and to widen law students’ opportunities.
“We have an exciting opportunity to think about how we might redesign legal education through a creative partnership of two outstanding law schools,” Gary L. Miller, president of the University of Akron, said in the release. “We hope to leverage the great variation in circumstances in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton urban corridor.“