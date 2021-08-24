Cleveland Cultural Gardens will host its 75th One World Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 throughout the gardens on both East and Martin Luther King boulevards.
The event will feature ethnic performances, food, and cultural activities in over 30 gardens. The Singing Angels and Brazilian Jazz artist Moises Borges will perform.
Other One World Day highlights include a naturalization ceremony and parade of flags.
One World Day is free and open to the public.
To find out more, visit clevelandoneworldday.org/2021.