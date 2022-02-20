Cuyahoga Community College will host a visitation day for prospective students Feb. 21 at its four campuses plus the Brunswick University Center and Hospitality Management Center, according to a news release. The day provides potential students with an opportunity to discuss academic programs with faculty and counselors; learn more about enrollment, financial aid and scholarships; discover the variety of student services available; and explore the buildings.
Registration is requested for the program, which includes an informational meeting and campus and classroom tours. Times are as follows: Brunswick University Center, 3605 Center Road: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Eastern campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Hospitality Management Center, 180 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland: 10 a.m.; Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Visit tri-c.edu/visit or call 216-987-6000 for information or to register at any of the locations. These free events are open to the public, with free parking available.