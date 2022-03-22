The City Club of Cleveland will host “The Race for Cuyahoga County Executive: Remarks from Lee Weingart” at noon March 23 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave.
Weingart is running to replace incumbent County Executive Armond Budish, who announced he will not be running for re-election. Weingart will discuss his platform at the city club.
Lee Weingart founded LNE Group in 2002, a transatlantic government advocacy, technology innovation, public funding and strategic advisory firm. He served in public and private positions, including two years as county commissioner in Cuyahoga County beginning in 1995. After leaving that position, he held senior executive and sales positions with regional and international technology companies.
In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m.
Questions for Weingart can be tweeted at @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/3phLs1h.