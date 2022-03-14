The City Club of Cleveland will host “The Race for Cuyahoga County Executive: Remarks from Chris Ronayne” at noon March 15 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
Ronayne is running to replace incumbent County Executive Armond Budish, who announced he will not run for re-election.
Ronayne began his career in public service in 1996 serving on the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission. He also served as Cleveland’s planning director, chief development officer and chief of staff. Most recently, he served as president of University Circle Inc., a nonprofit community development corporation. He led the organization for 16 years.
In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m.
Questions for Ronayne can be tweeted at @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/3I3rQFr.