Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a regional competition for the 2022 “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” annual poster contest.
The contest is open to Cuyahoga County students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
Submissions are due on Earth Day at 6 p.m. April 22.
Awards will be given for first and second place in the following grade categories: kindergarten and first, second and third, fourth to sixth, seventh to ninth and 10th to 12th grades. Winners in each grade group will advance to the state competition.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3gomOXK.