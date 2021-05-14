Cuyahoga County is partnering with local entities to vaccinate homebound individuals.
Homebound residents include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home so they typically do not leave home.
Referrals can be made by contacting Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging at 216-621-0303. When making a referral, be prepared to provide the individual’s name, demographic information, date of birth, telephone number and address.
To check your eligibility or receive more information call the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging at 216-621-0303 or visit areaagingsolutions.org.