The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus’ 11th Congressional District Candidates forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 24, with candidates already confirmed for respective offices.
Those include: former state Rep. John Barnes Jr.; Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair Shontel Brown; former state Rep. Bryan Flannery; former state senator and Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson; former state senator and Our Revolution president Nina Turner; activist Tariq Shabazz; and former state senator Shirley Smith.
For more details, visit bit.ly/2Q3Ggz8. After registering, you’ll receive an email with the Zoom link and information on how to submit a question to the candidates. Questions must be submitted ahead of time. To register, visit bit.ly/30zDELz.