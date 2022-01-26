The Cuyahoga County Public Library Orange branch will host “Going There and Knowing There: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on Zoom.
The event will feature speakers from the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland discussing King’s visits to Cleveland in the 1960s, the purpose of those visits, the individuals and organizations that worked with him and Cleveland’s place in the larger history of the civil rights movement in America. The lecture-discussion will include a consideration of the churches and other local landmarks associated with King’s work.
To register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.