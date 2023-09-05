Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will begin its 94th season with its annual Murder by the Falls event at 40 River Road in Chagrin Falls.
This year’s event, “Nailed! A Murderous Manicure Mystery,” revolves around Betty Bawdy failing to show up at a reopening party for her shop, Betty Bawdy’s Nail Emporium. The curtains will rise at 7 p.m. for the first act, where the crime will be committed. During intermission, the audience will look for clues on North Franklin and Main streets in Chagrin Falls, searching shop windows and interviewing actors about suspects and potential leads.
The evening will start at 5:30 with a VIP reception, followed by a general reception with hors d’oeuvres and a wine and beer cash bar at 6. There will be a dessert buffet with wine and coffee as the audience fills in their answer sheets. The night will end with the killer being revealed at the end of act two. Prizes will also be awarded.
Tickets are $75 for VIP and $50 for standard admission. To purchase tickets, visit cvlt.org, or by calling the Chagrin Valley Theatre box office at 440-247-8955 from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.