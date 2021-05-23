Case Western Reserve University’s Case School of Engineering students and Maltz Performing Arts Center staff came together to create virtual stage-plotting software that will allow performers, agents, touring groups and designers to visualize the Maltz Center stage through augmented reality.
After hundreds of hours of work, the computer-assisted design team crafted what it believes to be among the first virtual stage-plotting software systems in Northeast Ohio for the performing arts.
The software was created to ease Maltz Performing Arts Center staff’s challenges setting up the stage while working remotely throughout COVID-19. Now, through the software, staff and performing groups can see how items would look on stage in actual scale – without having to be on-site.
For more information, contact the performing arts center box office and marketing manager Rob Van Auken at rxv139@case.edu.