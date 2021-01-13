Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center will continue its “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” concert series through May 26.
The series continues with the “Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys” show on Jan. 20.
Other artists to perform during the series include Hey Mavis, Hollin Kings, Moises Borges Quartet, the Benevolent Love Praise Team, The Scenic Route and Rubber City Ukes.
All shows are free.
To view a full list of shows or to tune in on a show date, visit case.edu/maltzcenter.