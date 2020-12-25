Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will establish a training program for humanities faculty and graduate students to promote equity and diversity in academic leadership with a $2,028,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
The four-year award will fund a new humanities in leadership learning series program, enrolling 24 arts and humanities faculty members and postdoctoral fellows – and up to 24 more arts and humanities graduate students – in a curriculum offering administrative experiences and instruction.