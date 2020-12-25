Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of snow. High 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.