Liza Grossman, founder and music director of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra in Cleveland, and the orchestra are “ending their relationship beginning with the 2020-21 season,” according to an Aug. 27 news release.
Grossman and the CYO board of trustees mutually agreed to the move, the release said. Grossman has led the program for 25 seasons.
“Change, especially in the arts, is a good thing,” Grossman said in the release. “That’s why CYO was born in the first place, out of a desire for positive change in youth orchestra instruction and performance. We focused on each next generation, and CYO fundamentally became the grounding many young musicians needed to launch their best selves into the world. And with their inspiration, I became my best self. Through 25 seasons, thousands of young musicians had a glimpse into the upper echelons of the music industry and were shown, through hundreds of innovative artist collaborations, how professionals prepare and perform.”
Grossman said she will pursue other conducting endeavors, including recordings and performances, as well as “coining my relationship with Styx,” she said in the release, referring to the rock band.
“This orchestra has been my everything since it was born in my living room 28 years ago,” she said in the release. “It’s been my wildest dream and greatest achievement, with the help of countless colleagues, supporters, artists, parents, my family and my students.”
CYO board president Danielle Stephenson said in the release, “Liza has given this community, our musicians, our faculty and our families a wonderful gift of enjoying the creative beauty of music in new and wonderful ways. We thank her for everything she has given and celebrate her as she pioneers new challenges.”