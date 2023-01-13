A virtual view of “Salvador Dali: A Look at His Jewish-Themed Works and His Pro-Fascist History” will be offered at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 on Zoom.
Carol Salus, professor emerita of art history at Kent State University, will show works of and discuss the surrealist artist. Dali is known for his paintings with their detailed, dream-like imagery. But with the rise of antisemitism in the 1930s, Dali painted several works that showed interest in Nazism and Hitler. He was exiled from the surrealists for his political views. Decades later, Dali was selected by the state of Israel to create works for its 20th anniversary. The talk raises the question of how to evaluate Dali’s radiant Jewish-themed works and his feelings about Jews and if we can separate the man from his art, according to a news release.
The program is presented by Park Synagogue senior adult group and is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 16 at parksynagogue.org to receive the Zoom link. For more information, email Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or call 216-371-224,4 ext. 122.