Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program will host two talks featuring Galeet Dardashti Jan 15 and Jan. 16 at Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Dardashti is an ethnomusicologist and the lead vocalist of Divahn, Mizrachi ensemble. At 7 p.m. Jan. 15, she will discuss “Israeli Music: Contesting National Culture and Identity.” At 10 a.m. Jan. 16, she will discuss “Sacred Music Hits the Israel Pop Charts: Money, Music and Ethnic Identity.”
For more information and ticket prices, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.