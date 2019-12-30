David W. Leopold, partner and chair of Ulmer & Berne’s immigration law group, will speak about the immigration crisis during the 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service Jan. 10 at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
Leopold, past president and general counsel of American Immigration Lawyers Association, has more than 20 years of experience counseling domestic and foreign businesses, health care institutions, law firms, religious institutions, nonprofits and other entities on issues related to U.S. immigration, visa and citizenship law.
“We hope to increase our congregants’ awareness of these challenging times for immigrants and support community learning to actively aid those who are facing immigration crises,” said Suzanne Schneps, chair of the temple’s advocacy committee, which is sponsoring the event.
This program is free and open to the public. RSVP is not required. Doors will open at 5:45 for a pre-reception.
The temple is at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.