The Cuyahoga County Board of Revision will accept complaints from property owners to challenge their property valuations for tax year 2021 through 4:30 p.m. March 31. All complaints must be filed with the revision board by 4:30 p.m. that day, or bear a U.S. postmark of March 31. Other postmarks are not valid.

There are several ways to file a complaint: file at bor.cuyahogacounty.us; print a hard copy of the complaint form, which requires notarization; contact the revision board office to receive a complaint form in the mail; or pick up a complaint form from the board of revision office on the second floor at 2079 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.

