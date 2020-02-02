Deborah Katz will speak about the 2019 Katz family reunion at the next meeting of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Park Synagogue East Men’s Club Board Room, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
She will share lessons learned in the process of planning a large family reunion in Cleveland during the summer of 2019 when the city hosted the annual conference of the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies. The reunion drew 200 Katz relatives for a three-day celebration to honor ancestors who journeyed to America from Padzelva, Lithuania.
Board members will be available at a help desk from 1 to 1:30 p.m. to help those with questions and problems.