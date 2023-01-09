Greg Deegan, the executive director of Teaching Cleveland, will discuss “The Rich History of Migration and Immigration in Cleveland” at Jewish Secular Community’s January Shabbat program at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Deegan, who is the author of four books on Cleveland history, will discuss the European immigrants and Black migrants who came to Cleveland and the mark they left on the city and its region.
For ticket information and to RSVP, visit bit.ly/3CfIbGm. Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 11.