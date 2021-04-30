Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will present an art exhibit, “Oil Paintings By Charles Deihl & His Students,” from May 1 to Aug. 28.
A mural created by Charles “Bud” Deihl was painted on the side of the Valley Art Center at 155 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls, where Deihl has taught since 2004.
The exhibit also features work from local artists who were taught by Charles Deihl. Many of these works are available for purchase.
The exhibit is open to the public during normal business hours. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum is at 87 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls.