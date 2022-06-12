Cleveland Heights reopened Denison Park Playground at 1015 Quarry Drive June 3 with Mayor Kahlil Seren leading a ribbon-cutting event.
The playground, designed for children ages 5 to 12, was last updated in 2002. The new playground was made possible in part by a grant from DWA GameTime, the vendor for the park’s playground equipment.
Last year, Cleveland Heights City Council approved the capital improvement for a 2022 installation of a new playground at Denison Park. The original swing base remains, but the entire playground unit has been replaced. All remaining fixtures from the old playground set-up have been repainted. The city also placed 230 cubic yards of mulch at a depth of 12 inches throughout the playground.
Denison Park also features a multi-sport field, six tennis courts, six pickleball courts, a ball field, two basketball courts, an all-purpose pathway, a picnic shelter and restrooms.