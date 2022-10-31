The Heights Libraries Lee Road branch at 2345 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights will host a discussion of Ken Burns’ documentary, “The US and the Holocaust,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 as a part of its “Unpacking Our History” series.
