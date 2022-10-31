Burns’ Holocaust documentary highlights importance of learning history

Maltz Museum panel, Dahlia Fisher, from left, Maltz’s director of external relations, Sarah Weiss, CEO of the Holocaust and Humanity Center in Cincinnati, James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, Mark Cole, executive director of the Ohio Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education and Mark Swaim-Fox, executive director of Cleveland Region of Facing History and Ourselves, discuss preview of Ken Burns’ documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

 Screenshot

The Heights Libraries Lee Road branch at 2345 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights will host a discussion of Ken Burns’ documentary, “The US and the Holocaust,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 as a part of its “Unpacking Our History” series.

