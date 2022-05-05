The Diversity Center will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its annual Walk, Rock, Roll and Run at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plaza at 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd. in downtown Cleveland May 7, as well as virtually.
Peggy Zone Fisher, president and CEO of The Diversity Center, will kick off the festivities, warming up with AOK! Fitness at 8:15 a.m. on the Rock Hall Plaza. D.J. 1+2 from Z107.9 FM will entertain the crowd, and Russ Mitchell, WKYC news anchor, will start the walk and run. Registration begins at 7:30 and walkers and runners step off at 8:30.
The annual fundraiser supports school and youth programming throughout Northeast Ohio.
To register, visit bit.ly/3OMGKnd.