“Hidden in Plain Sight: Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community” will be explored at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Jewish Family Service Association, 29125 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The event, co-sponsored by National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s family and sexual violence committee and JFSA, aims to explore, educate and act to stop domestic violence.
Mae Bennett, a licensed independent social worker, will talk about the characteristics of domestic violence in the Jewish community. Melanie GiaMaria, a lawyer with a master’s degree in social work and an attorney for JFSA’S Strengthening Families program, will discuss the legalities of domestic violence. Rabbi Scott Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood will discuss the resources that a congregational representative can provide. A Jewish survivor of domestic violence will tell their story. Tracy Grinstead-Everly, who chairs the newly formed family and sexual violence committee for NCJW/CLE, will be the moderator. She is a legal, legislative and policy consultant.
Space is limited. Admission is $5, with the proceeds being donated to JFSA domestic violence programs. To register, visit tinyurl.com/rho7xdm.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor for NCJW/Cleveland’s 125th anniversary.