Michael Deemer was named interim CEO and president of Downtown Cleveland Alliance.
Serving as DCA’s executive vice president of development since 2011, he will assume his new role May 1 following the retirement of CEO and president Joe Marinucci.
DCA retained the services of Sally M. Sterling Executive Search to assist with the search for a president and CEO. Interested candidates should send an email with any supporting materials to dca@sallysterlingexecutivesearch.com, including a letter of interest and resume.