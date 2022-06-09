Downtown Cleveland Alliance has partnered with event producer Spindrift Management and downtown Cleveland businesses to present the Music on the Malls event series from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 31 on Mall C in downtown Cleveland.
The 13-week event series kicked off June 8 with a live performance by Cats on Holiday and a Barrio food truck. All dates of the free series will feature a live performance, food trucks, outdoor seating and more. On select dates, Music on the Malls will team up with the Cleveland Division of Police Mindfulness Group to present a free yoga class at 4:30 p.m.
June highlights include: Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival performance June 15; Becky Boyd & The Groove Trail June 22; and the Ben Gage Band June 29.
Parking will be available in the Willard Garage behind Cleveland City Hall.
For more information, visit downtowncleveland.com.