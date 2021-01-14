A drive-thru food drive collection where community members can drop off donations will be held Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at Garfield Memorial Church, 3650 Lander Road in Pepper Pike.
The most needed items for the food drive include: canned protein (chicken, tuna); canned soups, stews, chili; canned fruit and vegetables (green beans, tomatoes, corn); pasta, pasta sauce and rice; peanut butter and jelly; cereal (hot or cold); pancake mix and syrup; boxed potatoes; mac and cheese; flour; sugar; oil; and personal items (toilet paper, toothbrush/paste, soap, shampoo, deodorant).
For the donation process to be as safe as possible, those who make donations are being asked to fill a bag or box with non-perishable items and place it in their car trunk or backseat. Donations must be made at Garfield Memorial Church by entering the driveway closest to Lander Circle. Upon arrival, stop the car, put on a mask and unlock car doors or trunk, and then volunteers will unload items.