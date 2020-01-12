A drug and alcohol epidemic awareness program will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
Joyce Alexander, from the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown, will talk about the drug and alcohol epidemic in the Youngstown area and how it is affecting all ages, classes, races, creeds and religions. She will also explain ways to get help for or offer support to a family member addicted to drugs or alcohol.
This program is free and open to everyone. A light lunch will be served.