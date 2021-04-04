Earth Day stories from Ohio’s gas land will be featured from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. April 11 in a forum presented by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights.
Speakers will be Dr. Debbie Cowden, director of Ohio Health Project and a board member of Faith Communities Together for a Sustainable Future (FaCT), and Ted Auch, director of FracTracker Alliance Great Lakes Program.
The forum can be accessed at bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums, using the Meeting ID: 934 5950 5314, and password: 264553.