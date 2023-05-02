Erica Eckert, assistant professor of higher education administration at Kent State University, will speak for the Jerry M. Lewis Lecture Series at 11:30 a.m. May 3 at the Kent State Ballroom at 800 E. Summit St. in Kent.
Eckert will speak about “Where Were the Administrators? A Student Affairs Perspective on May 4, 1970.” Now in its second year, the lecture series honors the legacy of Lewis, an emeritus professor of sociology, and advances the scholarship of May 4, 1970 and the Vietnam War era. Lewis taught at Kent State from 1966 through 2013. Serving as faculty marshal in 1970, he witnessed the May 4, 1970 shootings firsthand and since devoted time to researching, memorializing and lecturing on it.
The event is free to attend, but a downloaded ticket is required. Visit bit.ly/3AmG02d for more information.