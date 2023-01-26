Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights will host two programs Jan. 29.
The first program, a forum titled, “Redlining, Hospital Closures and the Effects on Healthcare” will feature University Hospitals cardiologist Dr. Sadeer Al-Kindi at 9 a.m. Al-Kindi will discuss how redlining has affected the long-term health of those in economically disadvantaged areas with significant Black and Hispanic populations.
The second program will be “Am I Class Aware? Classism in Our Lives” at 10:15 a.m. This program will be led by congregants Valerie McFadden and Suzanna Zilber, and will focus on how social class influences values and relationships and how different forms of oppression contribute to inequality and class segregation. This event is free.
The church is at 21600 Shaker Blvd.
For more information, visit uucleveland.org.