EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will hold its seventh annual EDWINS 5K GRIND Run for Re-Entry at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at Shaker Square in Cleveland. Starting and ending at the square, runners and walkers will participate in a course covering woods, water, off-road and uphill portions.
Funds raised will support the EDWINS’ mission, which provides formerly incarcerated adults with a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and the support network necessary for long-term success, according to a news release. It was founded by Brandon Chrostowski, and ensures participants are equipped with basic culinary skills before reentering the workforce. Employment assistance, free housing, legal services, basic medical care, clothing, job coaching and literacy programs are all offered at EDWINS.
Advanced admission is $25 per participant or $30 up until race start for the 5k. For the 1-mile walk, advanced admission is $15 per participant or $20 up until race start.
To learn more about the event or to register, visit edwinsrestaurant.org/grind. Registration includes a T-shirt and a staggered time slot.