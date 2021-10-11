EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will hold its sixth annual EDWINS 5k GRIND Run for Re-Entry event at 10 a.m. Oct. 17, starting and ending at 13101 Shaker Square in Cleveland.
The course will take runners and walkers, including institute students, alumni and community members, through a course of woods, water, off road and uphill. Proceeds raised at the event will directly support EDWINS’ programming and mission.
Admission is $25 per participant to preregister for the 5k by Oct. 15. Tickets will be $30 until the race after that. For the 1-mile walk, admission before Oct. 15 is $15, and will be $20 after that date. Registration includes a T-shirt. Staggered time slots are available.
To learn more about the event and register, visit EDWINSrestaurant.org/grind.