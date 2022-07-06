EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute will hold its annual La Bastille Fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. July 16 at EDWINS Second Chance Life Skills Center at 2910 S. Moreland Blvd. in Cleveland.
There will be French cuisine, drinks, fireworks and entertainment, including a silent auction and a raffle, according to a news release. A separate after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight at EDWINS TOO at 13220 Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland. The after-party is casino-themed with small bites, cocktails, music and more, according to the release.
The fundraiser will support EDWINS in offering formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries, and a support network necessary for long-term success.
For pricing and more information, visit bit.ly/3Neg1hf.