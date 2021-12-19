EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will host a virtual cooking class series with chef Brandon Chrostowski for children ages 5 and up starting Dec. 27.
Meal kits will be provided with registration. Each kit feeds a family of four and the first 100 families to sign up will receive free kits. Meal kits will be available for pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop at 13024 Buckeye Road in Cleveland on class days.
All classes will be one hour and a Zoom link will be provided day of.
To register, visit bit.ly/3oTbcRW.