Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Charles Eisenman Award, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s highest civic honor for outstanding contributions to the community.
Established in 1923 in memory of Eisenman, the first president of the Federation, the award recognizes individuals or organizations for exceptional civic contributions and exemplary leadership in the community. The recipient can be a person or nonprofit organization that has had an ongoing impact on the city’s civic, social and philanthropic development.
The award will be presented at the Federation’s 2021 annual meeting. The presentation will include a hand-calligraphed, framed plaque with the citation and a grant from the Federation to a charitable cause of the recipient’s choosing.
For more information about the award, visit bit.ly/3mOk5rx.
Deadline for nominations is Jan. 22.