The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a program, Elevate the Holidays: The Art of Charcuterie Boards, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in its sukkah.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers, which includes materials, food and guide. Dietary laws will be observed.
The program is designed to enhance the holiday experience by celebrating the Jewish holidays in style with a culinary adventure, tips and tricks to create dairy charcuterie boards, according to a news release. Nancy Zimmerman, the Mandel JCC’s director of Jewish life and culture, will lead the program.
To register, visit mandeljcc.org/arts
The Mandel JCC is at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.